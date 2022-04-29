Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NYSE:AIO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.56. 1,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,079. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

