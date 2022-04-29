Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on V. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.48.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.66. 10,777,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,009,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Visa by 11.8% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.