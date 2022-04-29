Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
VHI stock opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.94. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.77.
About Vitalhub (Get Rating)
