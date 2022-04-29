Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VHI stock opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.94. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.77.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

About Vitalhub (Get Rating)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.