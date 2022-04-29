VNX Exchange Price Hits $0.0376 on Top Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00031767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00101462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

