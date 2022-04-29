Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,039 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.95% of Vonage worth $50,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Vonage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vonage by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vonage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,827 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG remained flat at $$20.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

