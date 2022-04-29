VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.
NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $6.94 on Thursday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,581. VSE has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $593.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $3,009,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VSE by 208.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VSE by 317.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
See Also
