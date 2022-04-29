Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €197.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €197.00 ($211.83) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($205.38) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €167.36 ($179.96).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €156.95 ($168.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €146.77. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 52-week high of €177.75 ($191.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.