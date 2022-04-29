Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Up 2.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €19.59 ($21.06) and last traded at €19.59 ($21.06). 73,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.06 ($20.49).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

