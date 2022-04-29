Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

