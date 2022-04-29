WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.90.

WKME stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 5,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $321,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

