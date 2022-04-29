Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target Lowered to €10.10 at Morgan Stanley

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €10.90 ($11.72) to €10.10 ($10.86) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WRTBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

WRTBY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (Get Rating)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.