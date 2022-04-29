Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,198,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

