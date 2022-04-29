Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, cut shares of Waste Management to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NYSE WM opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $136.79 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

