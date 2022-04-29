Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Watsco by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Shares of WSO opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

