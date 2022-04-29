Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wayfair is benefiting from solid momentum of its luxury home brand and shopping destination named Perigold, among higher income customers. Additionally, growing investments in international regions, namely Canada, U.K. & Germany, remains a tailwind. This can be attributed to its strong efforts toward expanding house-brand offerings in these countries. Further, the company is gaining traction among customers due to its multiple Buy Now Pay Later options. This is positively impacting the company’s performance. However, declining domestic & international revenues, supply chain disruptions and increase in lead times remain headwinds. Further, increasing competition in the e-commerce market remains a risk factor for the company’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on W. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.75.

NYSE W opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.