Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 28,735 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 444.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 163,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.07. 551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,878. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88.

