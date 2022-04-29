Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,723. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.