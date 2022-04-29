Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 38,546 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

SCZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.25. 104,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

