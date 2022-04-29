Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 172,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 126,996 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 412,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 148,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.05. 342,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,867. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $424.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,417,082 shares of company stock valued at $193,907,255. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

