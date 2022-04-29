Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,577,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $112.67. 682,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,403,480. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $112.69 and a twelve month high of $189.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

