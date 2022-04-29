Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 172,345 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

