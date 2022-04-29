Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Shares of DD stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,351. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

