Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $93.87. 251,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,256. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.15.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.