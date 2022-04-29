Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $133.15. 138,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

