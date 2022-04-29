Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,747. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average of $184.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.