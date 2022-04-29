Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,301 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,350,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,107,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. 37,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

