Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,771 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $55,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,871. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.76 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.