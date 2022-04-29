Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 51,316 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,316 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,564,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,110,000 after buying an additional 275,158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,164,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,267,000 after buying an additional 135,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 176,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $28.11. 188,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,539. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

