Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.83.

WAT traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $307.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.55 and a 200-day moving average of $332.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.