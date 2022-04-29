Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,565,159 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,565,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,184,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. 60,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.