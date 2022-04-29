Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 82,983 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

HPE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 581,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

