Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.27% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $97,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,036. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52.

