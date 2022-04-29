Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,807. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.26. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

