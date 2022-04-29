WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $102.78. 1,323,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,155. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

