Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) recently:

4/21/2022 – Healthcare Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Healthcare Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

4/21/2022 – Healthcare Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00.

3/31/2022 – Healthcare Services Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 45,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

