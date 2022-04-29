Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/20/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/19/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €50.00 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/11/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €87.00 ($93.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/8/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/25/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €56.00 ($60.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/17/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €68.00 ($73.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/15/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €68.00 ($73.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/14/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HEI traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €54.10 ($58.17). The stock had a trading volume of 672,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 1-year high of €78.58 ($84.49).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

