Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $141.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

