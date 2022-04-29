Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WERN. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

