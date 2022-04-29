West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of WTBA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 31,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,788. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $413.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

