West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 EPS.

WFG stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.24. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.