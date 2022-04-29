West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 EPS.
WFG stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.24. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
