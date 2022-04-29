Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 219.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 269,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter.

IGI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 19,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,998. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

