Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 590.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:WEA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.14. 1,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,814. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
