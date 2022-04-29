Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 590.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:WEA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.14. 1,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,814. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

