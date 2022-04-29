Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.17. 5,038,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,788. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

