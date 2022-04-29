Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $3.37 on Friday, hitting $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,017. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.