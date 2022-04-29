Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,812 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.49. The company had a trading volume of 91,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average is $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

