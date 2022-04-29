Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,488 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $35,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 109,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 736.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

