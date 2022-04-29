Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $34.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,979.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,880. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,009.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,953.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

