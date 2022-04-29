Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.80 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $44.06 on Friday, hitting $995.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,090.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

