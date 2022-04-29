Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

IQV stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.78. 19,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,286. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.50 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

