Westpac Banking Corp Has $30.37 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 104,640 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 47.2% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Comcast by 13.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,207. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

